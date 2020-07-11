Steven Charles Peterson passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, in Enid, Oklahoma, after his inspirational two-year battle with cancer.



Born on Jan. 16, 1944, to Carl Willard and Melinda Peterson in Hudson, South Dakota, Steve was raised in nearby Alcester, where he graduated from high school in 1962 before marrying Kathleen Moberg on Nov. 16, 1963. They had two sons, Scott and John.



Steve had an inquisitive mind. As an adolescent, he read the encyclopedia in its entirety and developed an interest in science and a curiosity about how things worked. This led him to earn a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from South Dakota State University in 1967 and later a master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Steve followed his passion for aeronautical engineering and moved his family to Connecticut, where he worked as a design engineer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 35 years until his retirement in 2002. He couldn't stay away from engineering, so he continued to consult part-time until 2017.



Throughout his life, Steve was a "tinkerer" - he loved fixing things and was known to keep his cars, lawnmowers, and boat motors running well past their primes. He was an avid sportsman and sports fan, especially after transforming into a New Englander. Steve took-up golf and skiing in his mid-20s and started playing hockey at age 30. He competed in his company's golf league for 40 years and was very involved in his sons' sports activities, serving as commissioner of their church basketball league and coaching Scott's hockey and John's baseball teams. He loved camping, deep sea and ice fishing, and cherished his annual weeklong hunting trips to Vermont, staying in a cabin he built with friends. Steve was a passionate fan of his favorite sports teams: the Minnesota Vikings, Hartford Whalers, and UConn Huskies basketball teams. He claimed to favor the Red Sox but always seemed to secretly root for his wife and sons' beloved Yankees.



Steve was very active in his community, serving four terms on the Vernon Town Council as well as Inland Wetlands Regulatory Commissioner, and President of the Rockville Fish and Game Club. He co-founded a dog park in Vernon and was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in East Hartford for many years. He loved taking hikes at Valley Falls and canoe trips on Crystal Lake. He was a member of MENSA and was very proud of his Swedish and Norwegian heritage. The phrase "Uff da!" (as well as, "You're kidding!") was often uttered in the Peterson household.



Steve was a ferocious reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. He enjoyed the Science Channel, WW2 documentaries and Trivial Pursuit. He loved adventure, traveling, and exploring new places, always relishing his many visits to Japan, England, and Germany. Steve was especially fond of leisurely road trips - he and Kathy would take their dogs on long summer journeys to meander across the country visiting family and friends. In November of 2019, they left for what would be their final epic seven-month road trip, spanning 16 states, as they visited John's family in Denver and Scott in Los Angeles before settling in Enid to be near his loving sister, Ann, brother-in-law, James Bryant and their family.



Above all, Steve was a great, open-minded, and non-judgmental man who would do anything for anyone without hesitation. No one was ever more kind, sensitive, or humble. He had a fantastic sense of humor and unwavering optimism; he always stayed positive and appreciative of each day even as his disease progressed. His greatest passion was for his family and they all agree that he was the best man they ever knew, and that the world is a strange, emptier place without him.



Steve (a.k.a. "The Father Figure") is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son Scott; his son John, daughter-in-law, Tiffany; and his grandchildren, Emma, Grace and Luke; his sister, Ann, and her husband, James Bryant; his brother Ward, and his wife, Pat; his in-laws Sam and Joanne Hatton; his sister-in-law, Janet Anderson; his brother-in-law, Ken Moberg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents and brother John.



We love and will miss you always, TFF. Huggers.









