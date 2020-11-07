1/
Steven F. Pike
Steven F. Pike, 81, of Vernon, loving husband of 60 years to Antonia (Toni Jablonski) Pike, climbed the stairway of heaven on Oct. 29.

He was born in East Brookfield, Massachusetts, May 15, 1939, to Louise (Boulette) Pike. He attended Tantasqua High School in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and then Boston University earning a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering. Steve's career began in the Air Force as a second lieutenant at Moody A.F.B. flying the T-33. After flight training at Moody A.F.B, Steve was assigned to Dover A.F.B. and became a command pilot flying the C-133 bringing supplies to troops during the Vietnam War. After his active duty tour, he joined Barnes Air National Guard, Westfield Massachusetts where he flew the F84 and F100 attaining the rank of Major. Steve combined two careers and was also an Engineer at Pratt and Whitney until his retirement.

He was predeceased by his daughter Louise (Pike) Wilcox; and his sister Barbara. He leaves behind to cherish and celebrate his life and boundless memories to his wife, Antonia "Toni"; his daughter Michelle (Mike) Margelony; his son Steven (Tara); his son Daniel; son-in-law Bart Wilcox; grandchildren Jessica (Matt), Christopher (Amber), Andrew (Andrea) Marie, Jordan (Ariana), Joshua (Ashley), Anthony (Krystal), Jeremy (Natasha), Angela (Joel), Janese (Jon), Ben (Meghan); and his gummy bear favorites, his 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, George (Jayne), Roger (Joyce), Tom (Sandy), Willie and his sister Diane; and a special niece Tammy.

Steve's laughter and infectious smile will be missed by all those who were lucky enough to have crossed paths with him.

Aim High…Fly-Fight-Win...

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

