Steven J Cersosimo, 35, of Manchester, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Steven was born in Rockville, on Jan. 24, 1984, son of Sandi (Topliff) Caye and Michael T. Jackson. Steven was later adopted by John M. Cersosimo. Steven was a self-employed general contractor. Steven was a confident, charismatic, loving, and caring individual. It didn't matter where Steven went, he would leave with at least a dozen new friends. He had a way about him that made people love him.
In addition to his mother Sandi, Steven is survived by his two children, Jayden Cersosimo and Michaya Cersosimo; his three siblings, Valerie Cersosimo, Christopher Cersosimo, and Jessica Cersosimo; his maternal grandmother, Doris (Carlson) Rini; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Wilson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including Stephanie Thomas, whom was like a sister; along with several nieces and nephews, including Natalia and Antonio Muniz.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family in Buckland Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019