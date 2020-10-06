Today we celebrate not his birthday but the full almost 104-year life of Steven Joseph Mulak. The eldest and last surviving of five children born to Polish immigrants Joseph and Mary Mulak, Steve grew up on the family farm in Somers. He learned to speak English when he started grammar school. An industrious and athletic young man, Steve entered Northeastern University in Boston, initially with a football scholarship, until he protested against the lack of protective helmets. He earned his bachelor's degree there in Mechanical Engineering. Sales/engineering work preceded 4-plus years in service to his country as a Lieutenant with the U.S. Naval Reserve, ultimately stationed on the USS Curtiss in the Pacific during World War II. While working in NYC following his return from the service, Steve met the love of his life, the late Estelle Jarvis. They married in 1951, moved to Simsbury in 1954, started a family, two daughters - Susan and the late Candace - started a home base engineering business, and quietly lived out their lives there. Steve's life was grounded in his faith and traditional roots. He was a humble, protective provider committed to family (he and Estelle were married 61 years), an industrious and independent businessman until he retired at age 98, a neighbor always willing to lend a hand, an ear, or a tool. Common sense, determination, and simplicity guided him; he was thoughtfully opinionated yet fair. Steve loved nature and the outdoors especially his trees and shrubs, the deer and beloved cardinals. He grew the absolute best "Big Boy" tomatoes. He had an artistic eye, won many awards for his photography, and served multiple terms as President of the Simsbury Camera Club. A natural athlete and square dancer, Steve took good care of himself. He ate sensibly and walked, walked, and walked – even burning out the motor on his winter treadmill before discovering a Nu-Step machine. Steve was a voracious reader (of the daily print newspaper and all things health, medical, historical, and scientific), with a thirst for knowledge and ongoing education. "Don't ever give up" and "Let's be friends" were two of his motivational mantras.A private funeral Mass followed by burial with military honors at Simsbury Cemetery was held.A memorial donation of blood to your next local American Red Cross blood drive or a remembrance to the CT Farm Bureau, 78 Beaver Road, Suite 2A, Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201 would be appreciated.The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is assisting the family.Steven is survived by daughter Susan and her partner, Bill Murphy.To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit