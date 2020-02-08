Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven L. DeCapua. View Sign Service Information Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 (860)-623-4292 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven L. DeCapua, of East Windsor, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the age of 52.



Steven lived most of his life in East Windsor, graduating from East Windsor High School, Class of 1986. As a young man he served on both the Warehouse Point Fire Department and the East Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Association. He went on to become a paramedic and worked in emergency medical services for 32 years. He loved being able to touch so many lives and was still working at American Medical Response (AMR). Steven was a devoted family man, determined to provide for his family who meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was unendingly proud of his children, Kristin, David, Peach, and his wife, Amy. Steven also had a passion for playing guitar, his aquariums, firearms, and playing video games. Anyone who knew Steven knew that he was the most loving father, husband, son, and brother.



He is survived by Amy, Kristin, David, and Peach. He is also survived by his parents ,Victor and Susan DeCapua, Maureen Pudeler, Lois Ouellette; siblings, Bill and Kristin DeCapua, Phil and Laura DeCapua, and Sara Chevalier; brothers and sisters-in-law, Laurie Ouellette and husband, Tracy Emmons, Claudia Ouellette; nieces and nephews, Olivia and Kevin DeCapua, Rich Erisoty, and Rick, Randy, Ralf, and Rachel Ouellette; and many cousins.



A memorial service will be held to celebrate Steven's life on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bassinger and Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., in East Windsor. Calling hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with the service starting at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Windsor Ambulance Association.



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







