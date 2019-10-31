Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:30 PM South Windsor Cemetery 993 Main St South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





Born Oct. 21, 1956, in Staten Island, New York, he was the son of Richard and Helga Vigurs, a direct descendant of Governor William Bradford of Plymouth Colony, and the Earl of Eglington ayer Scotland. Steven grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Conard High School in 1974. He moved in 1984 to South Windsor where he met his beloved wife, Martha. In 2011, He graduated magna cum laude from MCC and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Steven was a United States Marine during the Vietnam Era. He proudly served his country and achieved the rank of E-6 Staff Sergeant. After the service he worked in project management and owned his own construction company, especially enjoying the time spent working with his sons. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and cooking. A lifelong New York Yankees fan, he loved the game of baseball and became an accomplished umpire. As founder of the Northeast Umpires Academy he trained hundreds of amateur umpires. He was the head trainer for both the Hartford and Nutmeg Chapters of the CT Approved Baseball Umpire Boards and founding member of the Umpire Organization SEBU. Steven also enjoyed playing fantasy football.



Mr. Vigurs is survived by his beloved wife Martha of 32 years; his three sons, Jonathan of Simsbury, Joseph of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jeffrey of Boston; and his granddaughter, Kaylyn of Las Vegas. He also leaves two sisters; a brother; and five nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his parents; and his brother, Eric.



A graveside service will be held at South Windsor Cemetery, 993 Main St., South Windsor on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life at Lena's for family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to either Animal Rescue



OuttoPasture.org



or the Disabled American Veterans



Dav.org



