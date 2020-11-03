1/1
Steven Phillip Audet
1961 - 2020
Steven Phillip Audet, 59, of Vernon, loving husband of 26 years to Nancy (Razinha) Audet, passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Steven was born on March 27, 1961, in Hartford, one of four children of the late Leonce and Lucille (Dickinson) Audet. He was raised in Ellington, attended local schools and was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 1980. Steven was employed with Manchester Molding for over 22 years, until leaving in September of 2020 due to his health. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a huge New England Patriots fan.

In addition to his beloved Nancy, Steven is survived by his three siblings, Nancy Joslin and her partner, David Sawyer of Milford, New Hampshire, Susan Audet and her partner, Stephen Godfrey of Rocky Hill and Neal Audet and his wife, Kathy of Algonquin, Illinois; several nieces, nephews, and their families; and many good friends.

Funeral services and burial in Chatham, Massachusetts, will be private. There are no visiting hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
