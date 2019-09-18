Steven R. Wade, 43, of Manchester died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home.
Born in Manchester, he was the son of Jerry L. and Jannette (Contreras) Wade of Manchester. Steven's biggest loves in life were his son and his family. You could find Steven on Saturdays roller skating his heart out, grooving to the flashing lights and music. His kind-hearted nature made everyone around him feel loved and cherished.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Ayden Wade of West Hartford; his brother, David Wade of Manchester; and his grandparents, Eduardo and Lilia Contreras of Manchester. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Maritza and Manuel Vega, Rosa and Carlos Ortola, Ricardo and Kim Contreras, Judy Stout, and Lana and Clarence Keeler; and his cousins, Laurie, Lilia Elvira, Elissa, Tammie, and Jessica. He was predeceased by his uncle Eduardo Contreras.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St., Manchester. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019