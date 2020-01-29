Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary





The son of Alfred E. Edwards Jr. and Barbara Leavitt, he was born July 21, 1964, and raised in Manchester. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1982 and went on to receive a B.S. in engineering and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He worked in IT for several insurance companies in the Hartford area, finishing his career as a vice president at AXA. He obtained a private pilot's license at the age of 16. He was an Eagle Scout from Troop 25 of Manchester, and had served as a lifetime staff member with the Troop. In addition to his service with Troop 25, Steven served the Manchester public school system for nine years as a member of the Board of Education. He also enjoyed ham radio operation and was licensed as a Level 2 General Operator. Steven enjoyed playing cards with friends, and outdoor adventures in New Hampshire and on Cape Cod and the islands. He will be dearly missed by his family and his wide circle of business associates, fellow scouts, and friends.



Steven is survived by two daughters, Rebecca A. Edwards of Bristol, and Sierra C. Edwards of Boston. Other family includes a sister, Nancy Edwards of Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; an ex-wife, Sarah R. Brown of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Marcia M. Edwards of Manchester; and a niece, Elizabeth A. Edwards of Brooklyn, New York. Steven was predeceased by both of his parents and a brother, William A. Edwards of Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Camp Kirkham/Boy Scout Troop 25 at 11 Center St., Manchester, CT, 06040.



Calling Hours will be held Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester. The funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.



