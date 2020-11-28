Sue Ann Hart, 78, of Manchester, the beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Hart Jr., died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at her home.Born in West Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Constance (Copp) Harrington and had lived in Manchester most of her life. Sue Ann was a 1960 graduate of Conard High School, West Hartford. She loved watching and talking about the birds and squirrels, and especially her much loved, late dog Rocky.She is survived by her children, David Hart and his wife Jessica of Fryeburg, Maine, and Sharon Chadd and her husband Stacey of Greencastle, Indiana; her grandchildren, Adam, Leanna, Joey, Nathan, Thea, and Noah; and her great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Jaxson, Emery, and Gannon. She is also survived by her sisters, Danielle Conlon and her husband Patrick, and Connie-Lee Hagarty all of Winsted; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. The Mass will be livestreamed atMemorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Audubon Society, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit