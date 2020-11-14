1/1
Susan Ann (Elliott) Hoskins
Susan Ann (Elliott) Hoskins, 75, of Vernon, beloved wife of 46 years to Frederick "Fred" Hoskins, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Walsall, England, the daughter of the late George and Winifred (Walker) Elliott, she came to the United States in 1970 settling in Connecticut. After Sue and Fred were married in 1974, they lived in Tolland, and Ellington before settling in Vernon where they have lived for the past 38 years. Prior to her retirement, Sue was employed for many years at the Ohio Casualty Group as a senior commercial line's underwriter. She was a lover of animals and had placed many homeless cats. She enjoyed reading, knitting and cooking. Sue liked to travel, visiting Iceland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Jamaica, and Canada. She especially enjoyed spending time at their summer home of 20 years in Hunts Point, Nova Scotia.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Grant of Rhode Island; her two grandsons, Joseph and John, also of Rhode Island; her brother-in-law, Daniel Hoskins and his wife Leslie; her sister-in-law, Rose Elko; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her special friends, Ms. Pat, Karen and Jim, Dot and Jim, Carol, Jeannie, Mary, Holly and Phil, Jan and Gordon, and Irene and Wim. She was predeceased by her son James Grant.

Funeral services and burial are private. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
