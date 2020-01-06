Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan (Smith) Brunette. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan (Smith) Brunette, 85, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Richard J.(Dick) Brunette Sr., entered into the loving arms of her Savior on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.



Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on March 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Robert Smith Sr. (Captain Bob) and Marjorie (Andrews) Smith and grew up in New Bedford. Susan married Richard J. Brunette Sr. on Sept. 18, 1954, and they enjoyed 60 years of wedded bliss until Richard's passing in 2014. They moved their family to Windsor Locks in 1961 and were longtime communicants of St. Robert Bellarmine Church.



Susan was an extremely selfless and spiritual woman, always putting others ahead of herself. She sacrificed for the greater good of her family, her friends, and even the neighborhood cats and squirrels, often pausing what she was doing to give them a snack. Susan's acts of service, always performed for her loved ones, were countless. She had a notebook filled with the names of prayer intentions … a true prayer warrior for nearly her entire life.



Aside from her faith and family, she had a tremendous passion for music and was an accomplished classical pianist. Bach and Chopin, and so many other classical composers, filled her mind, heart, and soul. Susan's love for music was reinforced by the choice of her husband, Dick, a jazz sax player. She studied piano under Mercedes Pitta and played piano and French horn with the New Bedford High School Orchestra under Kenneth Park. Her mother, Majorie Andrews, was also a pianist who played with that high school orchestra, as well as the New Bedford Philharmonic Orchestra under Clarence Arey.



Besides her husband Richard (Dick), she was predeceased by her son, Stephen Brunette, and her daughter, Ellen Brunette. She leaves her loving children and family to cherish her memories: Michael Brunette of Enfield, David Brunette and his wife, Joanne, of Enfield, and Laurence Brunette, Richard Brunette Jr., and Mary Brunette, all of Windsor Locks; eight cherished grandchildren, Jonathan, Mark, Paul, Elizabeth, Peter, and Catherine Brunette, Justin Lyons, and Hillary Kelting; two great-grandchildren, Marley Brunette and Nora Kelting; and her brother, Robert Smith Jr. of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts.



Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.



