Susan Caterina (Guetti) Grucci, 69, passed away at home April 1, 2020. after valiantly battling ALS the past few years.Born in Orange, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Olga (DelPonte) Guetti. Susan was a graduate of Mahar Regional High School in Orange, where she was a member of the cheer team.Susan is survived by her children, Kyle Grucci and his wife, Suzanne, of Marco Island, Florida; and Kevin Grucci, Kristopher Grucci, and Kenneth Grucci, all of Enfield; her grandchildren, Madeline, Peighton, Karter, Kayden, and Reese; her brothers and sisters, Cynthia Ahearn and her husband, Chick, of Turners Falls, Massachusetts, Marjorie Potter of New Port Richey, Florida, and Sonny Guetti of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Her sister, Sandra Morgan of Orange, Massachusetts, and brother, Butch (Robert) Guetti of Newport, New Hampshire passed away in May of this year, joining her in heaven. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and other extended family whom she loved dearly.She was an incredible mom and grandmother. Her family was her life. While bringing up her four children as a single mother, Susan also worked full time. She worked many years in Springfield as a legal assistant and also in Hampden County Juvenile Court. After that, she went on to work for the state of Connecticut Department of Correction, serving over 25 years as administrative assistant to many wardens in Enfield, most at Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution. She was loved by all of her many friends and co-workers there.Susan had a beautiful voice and loved singing. She was an avid sports fan - always watching the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and BC Eagles. She absolutely loved football season and following all the games each weekend. She also loved watching her grandchildren at their various sporting events.For all of her family and friends who would like to pay their respects, there will be a short graveside service where her ashes will be laid to rest in the columbarium at St. Bernard's Cemetery at 59 Park St. in Enfield, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susan's name can be made to the ALS Association at