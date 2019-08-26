Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Elaine (Foreman) Comella. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Elaine (Foreman) Comella, 60, of Coventry, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital.



Sue was born in Manchester, Nov. 26, 1958, daughter of the late Shirley (Swanson) Chartier. Sue graduated from East Catholic High School in 1977. She then worked at Cox Cable Co. in Manchester, where she met a handsome sub-contractor from Ellington, Joseph Comella. On July 14, 1984, Sue and Joe began their journey as husband and wife. Soon after, the happy couple moved to Coventry, where they stayed to raise their two children.



Sue has worked as the guidance counselor secretary for Coventry High School for the past 13 years. Sue enjoyed time with friends, gardening, taking pictures, watching sunsets, and her dog, Rodney. Above all, Sue loved doing anything that allowed her to spend time with her children, and she was the proudest mother when she was able to watch them succeed.



Sue is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joe Comella; her son, Dan Comella; her daughter, Michelle Comella; and her mother-in-law, Regina Comella.



The Comella family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the endless support from their beloved friends. They would like to extend a special appreciation for the extraordinary daily encouragement from Dr. V, Nurse Kim, Karen, and Janean.



The funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



