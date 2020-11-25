1/
Susan J. Derby
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan J. Derby, 68, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home.

Born in Hartford on April 25, 1952, she was the daughter of Lillian (Antink) Derby and the late Carroll W. Derby. Susan grew up in Windsor Locks, graduated from Windsor Locks High School, and went on to further her education at the University of Hartford, obtaining her bachelor's degree. She worked for The Hartford Insurance Company for many years as a Systems Analyst. Susan enjoyed reading, gardening and debating politics with her friends.

Besides her mother Lillian of Windsor Locks, she leaves her brother, David Derby and his wife, Linda, of Dover, New Hampshire; and her sister, Nancy Stover of Cheshire; and three nieces and their families, Heather LaGrone, Meredith Berg, and Catherine Stover. Susan also leaves an extended family of neighbors and friends who helped her live a full and productive life. The Derby family would like to express their heart-felt thanks for those kind, dedicated and thoughtful individuals who brightened Susan's life.

Burial will be private.

Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Sue's passing. We worked together at The Hartford. My deepest condolences.
Mary Granato
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved