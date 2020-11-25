Susan J. Derby, 68, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home.Born in Hartford on April 25, 1952, she was the daughter of Lillian (Antink) Derby and the late Carroll W. Derby. Susan grew up in Windsor Locks, graduated from Windsor Locks High School, and went on to further her education at the University of Hartford, obtaining her bachelor's degree. She worked for The Hartford Insurance Company for many years as a Systems Analyst. Susan enjoyed reading, gardening and debating politics with her friends.Besides her mother Lillian of Windsor Locks, she leaves her brother, David Derby and his wife, Linda, of Dover, New Hampshire; and her sister, Nancy Stover of Cheshire; and three nieces and their families, Heather LaGrone, Meredith Berg, and Catherine Stover. Susan also leaves an extended family of neighbors and friends who helped her live a full and productive life. The Derby family would like to express their heart-felt thanks for those kind, dedicated and thoughtful individuals who brightened Susan's life.Burial will be private.Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit