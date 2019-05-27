Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan J. Weeks. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan J. Weeks, 66, beloved wife to Orie Weeks, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Florida.



She was the loving daughter to the late John and Gladys Marek. Susan was a longtime resident of Enfield, recently relocating to Florida. She was self-employed for over 40 years as a day care provider. Susan was a selfless person who found joy in helping others. She especially loved caring for children and opened her home and heart to over 150 foster children. In her spare time, she enjoyed vacationing and going on cruises. She was talented at knitting, crocheting, and enjoyed gardening.



In addition to her husband, Orie, Susan is survived by eight children, Timothy Grigg, Mellonie Noble, Monica Sharpe and her husband, Jeff, James Martin and his wife, Laura, Jennifer Martin and her fiancé, Jonathan Feld, Melissa Cunningham and her husband, Daniel, and Michael and Darriel Cerrato; two stepchildren, Melissa Albaugh and Orie Weeks III and his wife, Annie Rimmer-Weeks; 11 beloved grandchildren; and her longtime friends, Debbie and Tim Wiese. Susan was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Marek; and a grandson, Tyler Weeks.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family to celebrate Susan's life from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082.



Services and burial will be held privately.



Donations in memory of Susan may be made to



www.togetherwerise.org







