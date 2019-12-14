|
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford,
Service
Following Services
Susan (Botteron) Kaluzewicz, of Enfield, formerly of Stafford Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1943, in Manchester, daughter of the late Charles E. and Louise (Schaller) Botteron. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1961. She lived in Stafford with her family for over 40 years.
In previous years, Susan enjoyed reading, walking, and watching the Red Sox. She always loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and sisters. Susan is survived by her daughter, Amy Deane, and her husband, Tony, of Minerva, Ohio; her son, Thomas Kaluzewicz, and his wife, Heather, of Enfield; three special grandchildren, Riley, Colby and Kelly Deane of Ohio; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Victor and Joan Botteron, Eugene and Pat Botteron, David Botteron, and Marjorie Botteron; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeannette and James Roach, Dot and Don Fisher, Marie and Carl Shillo, and Karen and Tony Steullet; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in 2000 by her beloved husband, Thomas "TK" Kaluzewicz. She was also predeceased by her brother and his wife, Charles and Lorraine Botteron; and her brother, Leon Botteron.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and nurse technicians on the second floor of Johnson Memorial Hospital for their exemplary care and compassion toward Susan and her family during her stay there.
Family and close friends are invited to Susan's funeral service on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford, 197 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs. Burial will follow the service at St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or the Johnson Memorial Cancer Center, 142 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc. of Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
