Susan (Reed) Kelsey Errickson, 73, of Tolland, passed away on the evening of June 27, 2020, after a yearlong struggle with brain cancer.Raised in Villanova, Pennsylvania, by Meriel and John Kelsey, Sue is survived by her loving sister, Nancy Kelsey Carty. She joins her late husband, Willard Edwin Errickson, and leaves behind three sons, their wives, and seven wonderful grandchildren: Jon and Allison, and Kate, 15, and Drew, 10; Paul and Lolly, and Reed, 13 and Phoebe, 11; and Jamie and Sara, and Mae, 11, and Max and Sam, 7.A graduate of Cedar Crest College ('69), Sue met her late husband Ed while working as a programmer at Burroughs Corp. Moving to Tolland in 1984, Sue became heavily involved in the Tolland United Congregational Church (UCC), and the local community, serving as an elected official of the Tolland Planning and Zoning Commission for 30-plus years.Sue was an avid reader and lover of U.S. history, and was happiest discovering an antique store, a new mystery, or cheering on UConn women's basketball, and the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles.Nana to her grandchildren, Sue left her indelible mark playing card and word games, wiping sticky fingers, and enthusiastically spectating from the sidelines. She loved cold fronts, "the shore," to-do lists, and measuring her hikes with friends by the number of Kleenex she used.Sue had a lot left on her list when she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma. She had planned a family vacation, complete with a scavenger hunt for her grandkids on Cape Cod, had a trip out West to follow the journey of Lewis and Clark, and was looking forward to spending more time with family and friends.A private burial is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the scholarship fund set up in Sue's name at the United Congregational Church of Tolland, 45 Tolland Green, Tolland, CT 06084