Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan "Sue" (Geary) Lessoff. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan "Sue" (Geary) Lessoff, 69, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Stanley Lessoff (2006), passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Russell and Doris (Conn) Geary, she grew up and lived in New Bedford before moving to Vernon in 1982. Sue earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.



Prior to her retirement in 2006, Sue taught chemistry and physics at Rockville High School for 27 years. While at Rockville High School, she was a member of the Vernon Educators Association. She coached cheerleading for several years. Sue worked on the board of the Connecticut Science Fair for over 30 years. After retirement, she served on the board of the Connecticut Educators Association-Retired.



She was a devoted and active member of her church, where she served on numerous committees. Sue was also an active member of the Quail Hollow Condominium Association.



She is survived by her stepchildren, Robin Lessoff of Burlington, Vermont, and Alan Lessoff of Bloomington, Illinois; four step-grandchildren, Benjamin and Rachel Esancy, Adrienne Perry, and Audrey Lessoff; four step-great-grandchildren; an aunt, Elaine Conn of Atlanta, Georgia; and a cousin, Susan Nish, also of Atlanta.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. at the United Congregational Church of Tolland, 45 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sue's memory may be made to the Connecticut Science Fair, c/o Sandra Muller, President, 45 Coles Road, Cromwell, CT 06416.



For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Susan "Sue" (Geary) Lessoff, 69, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Stanley Lessoff (2006), passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Russell and Doris (Conn) Geary, she grew up and lived in New Bedford before moving to Vernon in 1982. Sue earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.Prior to her retirement in 2006, Sue taught chemistry and physics at Rockville High School for 27 years. While at Rockville High School, she was a member of the Vernon Educators Association. She coached cheerleading for several years. Sue worked on the board of the Connecticut Science Fair for over 30 years. After retirement, she served on the board of the Connecticut Educators Association-Retired.She was a devoted and active member of her church, where she served on numerous committees. Sue was also an active member of the Quail Hollow Condominium Association.She is survived by her stepchildren, Robin Lessoff of Burlington, Vermont, and Alan Lessoff of Bloomington, Illinois; four step-grandchildren, Benjamin and Rachel Esancy, Adrienne Perry, and Audrey Lessoff; four step-great-grandchildren; an aunt, Elaine Conn of Atlanta, Georgia; and a cousin, Susan Nish, also of Atlanta.Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. at the United Congregational Church of Tolland, 45 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sue's memory may be made to the Connecticut Science Fair, c/o Sandra Muller, President, 45 Coles Road, Cromwell, CT 06416.For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close