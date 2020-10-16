Susan Marie Gieras, 55, born Feb. 7, 1965, and raised in East Hartford, passed unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Gieras Jr. and Edith (Roberts) Gieras of East Hartford. Susan was a graduate of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Class of 1983, New Britain Stenographic Institute, and the Court Reporting Institute of Texas. She served as a court stenographer in Connecticut for many years, and most recently with the Office of Special Narcotics, Grand Jury, in New York City. She was passionate about her career choice, proud of her accomplishments, and enjoyed every minute of her working career. Susan found gratification in helping others sort through their problems or by just simply lending a listening ear. Her generous spirit was truly fulfilled when she could reach out and help family, friends, acquaintances, neighbors, or even strangers. She left a lasting impression wherever life led her. Susan was definitely the poster child for "when life throws you lemons, you make lemonade". Due to her positive demeanor and uncanny sense of humor, Susan was sought after for volunteerism, whether it be the Red Cross, soup kitchens, or shelters, or church functions, she could never say NO. Her personality was larger than life and her heart was even bigger. Susan will be remembered as a devout Catholic, a loyal friend, and loving and caring daughter, sister and aunt, whose family meant the world to her.She is survived by her mother, Edie; her brother, Michael, her sister, Pamela; and one very special niece, Kacie Lamb; and several cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. There are no calling hours.Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Monday morning and please wear a face covering and adhere to all of the state regulations.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339.The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit