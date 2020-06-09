Susan Scott Trumpore
Susan Scott Trumpore, 81, of Vernon passed away Friday, June 5, 2020

She was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the daughter of the late James and Frances (Gonod) Scott. Susan graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in Michigan and is a graduate of St. Mary College, Notre Dame, Indiana. She had a long career in social work for the state of Connecticut. She had a lifelong interest in theater, gardening, and loved tennis and sports. She was an avid UConn women's basketball fan.

She is survived by her brother, James Scott of Fairport, New York; her niece, Stephanie Robinson and her husband, Brent, of Pittsford, New York; her nephew, Michael Scott and his wife, Jacqueline, of St. Petersburg, Florida; her great-niece, Madison Scott; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

For those wishing to make a contribution please select a charity of your choice.

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
