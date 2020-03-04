Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susanne (Tluck) Bonn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susanne (Tluck) Bonn, 93, of St. Augustine, Florida, formerly of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Hans Bonn died peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.



She was born on May 28, 1926, in Toporec, Slovakia. One of five children of the late Michael and Katherine Tluck. She is survived by her two children; Ingrid Lefflbine, and Walter Bonn and his wife, Nicki Bonn; four loving grandchildren, James Lefflbine and his wife, Kaliopi Lefflbine, Kristin Lefflbine, Michael Bonn and his wife, Jennifer Bonn, Brian Bonn and his wife, Anne Bonn; six great-grandchildren, Tiara Dexter, Alexia Lefflbine, Ethan Lefflbine, Mason Lefflbine, Kyleigh Bonn, and Kaleb Bonn. In addition to her husband and parents Susanne was predeceased by her brothers, George Tluck and Andrew Tluck; and her sisters Anna Klein and Katherine Klein.



Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow at East Cemetery, Manchester.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020

