Susanne (LaBranche) Reynolds
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susanne (LaBranche) Reynolds, 73, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into eternal peace on Monday, May 25, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.

Susanne was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in Springfield. She adored the moments spent with her beloved grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Susanne is survived by two sons, Michael Reynolds and his wife, Andrea, and David Reynolds and his wife, Margaret; three grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, and Victoria; and a sister, Barbara Bates. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Howard Reynolds; and a brother, Edward LaBranche.

Due to the public health crisis, services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Susanne's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved