Susanne (LaBranche) Reynolds, 73, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into eternal peace on Monday, May 25, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
Susanne was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in Springfield. She adored the moments spent with her beloved grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Susanne is survived by two sons, Michael Reynolds and his wife, Andrea, and David Reynolds and his wife, Margaret; three grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, and Victoria; and a sister, Barbara Bates. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Howard Reynolds; and a brother, Edward LaBranche.
Due to the public health crisis, services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Susanne's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2020.