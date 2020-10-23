Suzanne M. Carter, 83, of Manchester, with family by her side, was called to eternal rest following a life well lived on Oct. 17, 2020.She was born to the late Jean and Agnes Marcel on July 9, 1937, in Hartford. Suzanne lived most of her life in Manchester. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1955, serving on the reunion committee and once retired having monthly lunches with a group of classmates called the MHS 55ers lunch bunch. Suzanne worked for Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET) starting as an operator. She was one of the first women in Connecticut to work as a frame person, retiring in 1995 after 25 years. Once retired, she balanced being with family and friends, traveling the U.S. and the world, spending winters in Florida and volunteering. She loved people and animals, our world is a better place because of her love. Suzanne volunteered with the Hartford Life Members Telephone Pioneers, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Fidelco, Special Olympics, and Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, Florida.Suzanne was predeceased by her husband, Elwood Carter; her sister, Jeanne Castoldi; and her brother, Jean Marcel. She is survived by her brother, Charles Marcel of Vernon; beloved children, Richard Risley and his wife, Louise Reagan, of Andover, Michael Risley and his wife, Peg, of Agawam, Massachusetts, and Adelle Scully and her fiancée, Roger Thibodeau, of Vernon; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Manchester Manor for their compassion and caring.Memorial services provided by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home are being deferred until spring 2021 so families and friends can gather as Suzanne wanted.In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in memory of Suzanne Carter may be made to Give Kids the WorldTo leave a condolence or sign the online register book please visit