Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Marie Bycenski. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Gaj) Bycenski, she was born in Hartford June 20, 1957. Suzanne was a graduate of Suffield High School, class of 1975, and later earned her associates degree from Dean Junior College in Massachusetts in 1978. She enjoyed a long career as a CNA. In her free time she enjoyed crossword puzzles, games of pool, and time spent with family and friends.



Suzanne is survived by her son, Joao Barbosa III, and his significant other, Jennifer Fuller, of Enfield; her grandchildren, Anthony, Derek, Jaiden, and Austin ; her great-grandson, Adonis King; her brothers, Stephen Bycenski and Gary Bycenski , both of Windsor Locks; her sister, Donna Ridley and her husband, William, of Suffield; and her special friend, Tommy Ringwalt Sr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Barbosa-Ringwalt.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



Suzanne Marie Bycenski, 62, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.Daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Gaj) Bycenski, she was born in Hartford June 20, 1957. Suzanne was a graduate of Suffield High School, class of 1975, and later earned her associates degree from Dean Junior College in Massachusetts in 1978. She enjoyed a long career as a CNA. In her free time she enjoyed crossword puzzles, games of pool, and time spent with family and friends.Suzanne is survived by her son, Joao Barbosa III, and his significant other, Jennifer Fuller, of Enfield; her grandchildren, Anthony, Derek, Jaiden, and Austin ; her great-grandson, Adonis King; her brothers, Stephen Bycenski and Gary Bycenski , both of Windsor Locks; her sister, Donna Ridley and her husband, William, of Suffield; and her special friend, Tommy Ringwalt Sr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Barbosa-Ringwalt.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close