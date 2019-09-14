Suzanne Marie Bycenski, 62, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Gaj) Bycenski, she was born in Hartford June 20, 1957. Suzanne was a graduate of Suffield High School, class of 1975, and later earned her associates degree from Dean Junior College in Massachusetts in 1978. She enjoyed a long career as a CNA. In her free time she enjoyed crossword puzzles, games of pool, and time spent with family and friends.
Suzanne is survived by her son, Joao Barbosa III, and his significant other, Jennifer Fuller, of Enfield; her grandchildren, Anthony, Derek, Jaiden, and Austin ; her great-grandson, Adonis King; her brothers, Stephen Bycenski and Gary Bycenski , both of Windsor Locks; her sister, Donna Ridley and her husband, William, of Suffield; and her special friend, Tommy Ringwalt Sr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Barbosa-Ringwalt.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019