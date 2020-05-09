Suzanne (Muise) Romano, age 64, of West Suffield, passed away on April 15, 2020, at home in hospice care. She died shortly after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.Sue was born in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Aug. 1, 1955, to the late Simon Wallace 'Wally' Muise and Erdine Lilly Adams Muise. Suzanne graduated from Agawam High School in 1973. She also graduated from Holyoke Community College Computer Processing Institute (only mentioned as one of her instructors was named Tom Romano), and The New England College of Finance. She worked at First National Bank of Suffield/First Suffield Bank since 2001. She started at the Suffield office, and then transferred to the West Suffield office. She made many, many friends while working in the West Suffield office, and often commented how nice most of the people who came into the West Suffield office were. She had many close friends among the employees and former employees of the bank. Suzanne was also a Justice of the Peace. There are many couples in the area for whom she performed the marriage ceremony. Sometimes she would spend hours working on a twenty minute ceremony, as she wanted to make sure that it was just right for the particular couple for whom she was performing the ceremony. In addition to the joy she found in cats, crosswords, and her friends and family, Suzanne also had a lifelong love of music and theater, beginning with her work at the Storrowton Theatre and continuing into her church choir, the Around Town Singers, and Around Town II community singing groups. She was also active with the Asnuntuck Community College Foundation's Annual Murder Mystery dinner theater events and greatly enjoyed acting in the play.Suzanne is survived by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Romano of West Suffield; her daughters, Jennifer Romano of Suffield and Melanie Romano of West Suffield; and her best friend, Karen Fisher of Saugus, Massachusetts. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Dale Muise; and her stepmother, Louise Moulton Muise.The family wishes to thank the wonderful people from Masonicare Home Health and Hospice who made it possible for Suzanne to spend her final days at home with her family. And to all of you who sent her cards, a special thank you. She really enjoyed them, and made her feel happy that people took the time to send them.Donations made in Suzanne's memory may be made to one of the following organizations: To celebrate her lifelong love of cats please donate to CT Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Road, Windsor, CT 06095; or to recognize her activities on behalf of the Asnuntuck Community College Foundation Annual Murder Mystery, please donate to ACC Foundation, 170 Elm St., Enfield, CT 06082.The family plans to hold a celebration of Suzanne's life at a later date, once it is determined it is safe to do so. We will need Suzie stories, presented by those people she knew best. So if you belong to one of the groups listed above, start thinking of some good stories now. The family will keep her Facebook page active to stay in touch. We may also be looking for some photos of her.Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home of Suffield has care for the arrangements. For condolences please visit