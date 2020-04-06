Sylvia Ellyn Mangini, 55, lifelong resident of Somers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Stafford on April 24, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Virginia (Kasinski) Mangini. Sylvia worked as a CNA for over 25 years in several facilities. She lovingly cared for many people at Evergreen Health Center in Stafford. She cared for others while battling her own health care issues. Sylvia loved spending time with her dear friends and enjoyed her weekly lunches with "the girls." Sylvia always took time to talk with everyone and listen.
She is survived by her loyal dogs, "the boys," Calvin and Sterling; and many cousins and close friends. She leaves her cousin, Mark Mangini and wife, Kathy, of Bradenton, Florida; and cousins, Bethany Torres of Springfield and Michael Mangini of Somers.
Due to the current public health crisis, a graveside service will take place in the future at Somers Center Cemetery. Check the funeral home website for future plans.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020