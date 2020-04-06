Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Ellyn Mangini. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Ellyn Mangini, 55, lifelong resident of Somers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Stafford on April 24, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Virginia (Kasinski) Mangini. Sylvia worked as a CNA for over 25 years in several facilities. She lovingly cared for many people at Evergreen Health Center in Stafford. She cared for others while battling her own health care issues. Sylvia loved spending time with her dear friends and enjoyed her weekly lunches with "the girls." Sylvia always took time to talk with everyone and listen.



She is survived by her loyal dogs, "the boys," Calvin and Sterling; and many cousins and close friends. She leaves her cousin, Mark Mangini and wife, Kathy, of Bradenton, Florida; and cousins, Bethany Torres of Springfield and Michael Mangini of Somers.



Due to the current public health crisis, a graveside service will take place in the future at Somers Center Cemetery. Check the funeral home website for future plans.



Somers Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



Donations can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at



www.fundraise.nbcf.org







Sylvia Ellyn Mangini, 55, lifelong resident of Somers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Stafford on April 24, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Virginia (Kasinski) Mangini. Sylvia worked as a CNA for over 25 years in several facilities. She lovingly cared for many people at Evergreen Health Center in Stafford. She cared for others while battling her own health care issues. Sylvia loved spending time with her dear friends and enjoyed her weekly lunches with "the girls." Sylvia always took time to talk with everyone and listen.She is survived by her loyal dogs, "the boys," Calvin and Sterling; and many cousins and close friends. She leaves her cousin, Mark Mangini and wife, Kathy, of Bradenton, Florida; and cousins, Bethany Torres of Springfield and Michael Mangini of Somers.Due to the current public health crisis, a graveside service will take place in the future at Somers Center Cemetery. Check the funeral home website for future plans.Somers Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visitDonations can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close