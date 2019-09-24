Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 (860)-688-2200 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Joan LaFlamme, 76, of Enfield, and formerly of Windsor, beloved wife for 46 years of the late Armand "Al" J. LaFlamme, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home.



Born in Stafford, Virginia, Aug. 8, 1943, daughter of the late Kendrick and Virginia (Embrey) Tolson, she was raised in Stafford, Virginia and was a graduate of Stafford High School, Class of 1961. After graduating from high school, Sylvia married Armand "Al" LaFlamme who was stationed at the Marine Corps base near her home. The young couple moved to Windsor in 1973 and Sylvia helped Al start his own plumbing business, Tobacco Valley Plumbing which they operated for over 44 years.



While raising her son and daughter in Windsor, Sylvia was very involved in St. Gabriel Church and the St. Gabriel School. She loved going dancing with her husband at the Elks Club in Windsor, taking meticulous care of her yard, and going back to Virginia each year to visit her family. In more recent years, Sylvia enjoyed going to the Enfield Senior Center and participating in the many activities there. She loved people and always had a large network of friends that she and her husband enjoyed spending time with.



She leaves a daughter, Monica Donaghy of Enfield; a son, Kurt LaFlamme and his wife, Kristin, of Enfield; three grandchildren, Shane, Todd, and Abigail Donaghy all of Enfield; a sister, Marjorie Bareford of Fredericksburg, Virginia; a brother, Johnny Tolson and his wife, Kay, of Stafford, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Etta Tolson of Stafford, Virginia; a brother-in-law, Milton Hall of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, James Tolson; and two sisters, Peggy Silvrants and Shirley Hall.



Her family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.



Family and friends may gather Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church in Windsor. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Windsor.



Memorial donations may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.



