Tami Devine Fagan, 44, of Manchester, passed away suddenly on Nov. 5, 2019, at her home.



Born in Silver Spring, Maryland, she attended schools in Maryland, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. A graduate of Manchester High School, she earned a B.A. from the University of St. Joseph, an M.A. from Wesleyan University, a sixth-year degree from the University of Connecticut, and an Ed. D. from the University of Hartford.



Tami taught language arts for nine years at Rocky Hill High School. After just six years there, in 2003, she was Rocky Hill District Teacher of the Year and a finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year. She worked for 12 years at the University of St. Joseph in the Center for Academic Excellence; most recently, she was assistant provost for student success and retention. She was also an adjunct instructor at Manchester Community College. She was a creative, passionate educator, mentor, supervisor, and advisor who influenced countless young adults and inspired those who worked with her.



Tami is survived by her children, Zoe and Jack; and their father, Michael Fagan; her mother and stepfather, Linda and Lynell Johnson; her father, Steve (Barbara Moore) Devine; three sisters, Tracy (Kyle Mankus) Devine, Tara (Ryan Flanigan) Garbart, and Tiffany (Mike) Settino; nephews Zen, Sam, and Owen, and nieces Adelee, Penny, and Hallie. She also leaves many close and devoted friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Tami's life. Calling hours will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Holmes–Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, followed by a service at 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Girls Education Collaborative



