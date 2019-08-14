Tami M. (Guilbault) Harmon, 60, of Enfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at home.
Tami was born April 12, 1959, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, the daughter of June (Gewinner) Guilbault of Chicopee, Massachusetts, and the late Ernest Guilbault. Tami was employed for several years as a hairdresser. She will be remembered as a loving mother to all, for being an amazing cook, her love for butterflies, and her beautiful smile.
Tami is survived by two children, Alyssa Smith and husband, Ryan, of Suffield and Donny Harmon and his fiancé, Jessica Williams, of Enfield; her nieces, Misty LaJeunesse and husband, Marcos Davila, Amber Mastej and husband, John; a grandson, Cole Smith; a great-niece and great-nephew, Christian and Aliyah Davila; two brothers, Mark and Kevin Guilbault; a sister, Jodi Gauthier and husband, Frank O'Hagan; and her best friend, Elizabeth Ross and husband, Keith. Tami was predeceased by two nephews, Justin LaJeunesse and Shawn Ross.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Friday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Tami may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Road, Windsor, CT 06095.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019