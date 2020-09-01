Tammy Lynn McFarlane, age 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.She was born Dec. 11, 1966, at Rockville Hospital. She leaves behind her loving mother and best friend, Cheryle (Janton) O'Leary of Vernon, whom she lived with. She also leaves her father, Hank McFarlane, and his fiancé, Dot Milott of South Windsor. She leaves her beloved brother, Chris McFarlane of Vernon, and her niece, Olivia McFarlane of Vernon, who she loved dearly; as well as her aunts, Barbara Doherty, and Kim Janton, both of Manchester; her uncles, Frank Janton of North Carolina, David McFarlane of Coventry, and Dennis McFarlane of Vernon; and several cousins.Tammy graduated from RHS and attended CCSU. She was an excellent softball player and won the all-conference award in high school. She enjoyed playing Rec Softball and tennis a few years ago. Tammy loved talking and advising her niece Olivia. She was a caring and loving person who was always doing for others. She was a person who never said no to anyone. Tammy enjoyed trips to Maine and loved watching her TV shows.A special thanks to Hartford Healthcare Hospice, Dr. Clement and Dr. Auguste for their care; and thanks to Stephanie Skivington for her help and being a good friend to Tammy.There are no calling hours and burial is private.Her family wishes to thank Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon who has care of the arrangements. Please visitfor online condolences and guestbook.