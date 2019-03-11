Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Tanner W. Staley, 26, of Windsor Locks, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019.



Tanner was born in Hartford, on Oct. 27, 1992, the loving son to John Staley and the late Lisa Ann Miklitsch. Tanner graduated from Windsor Locks High School, Class of 2010. He was most recently employed with Wayne's Tree Removal. Whether he was fishing, shooting guns with his father, or just watching the river roll, Tanner enjoyed being outdoors. He was truly loved by everyone and will always be remembered as a wonderful friend.



In addition to his father, Tanner is survived by a brother, Christopher Miklitsch of Enfield; aunts and uncles, Terry and Peter Jean, Gail and Bob Penland, Michael Staley, and Thomas "TJ" and Seham Staley; his loving girlfriend, Ashley Chadbourne; and best friend, Chris Riley; and many cousins. Tanner was predeceased by his mother, Lisa Ann Miklitsch; an uncle, Walter Staley; and his aunts, Cathy Mandirola and Denise Nolan.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Windsor Locks.



Donations in memory of Tanner may be made to Shatterproof, 101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.



