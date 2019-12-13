Guest Book View Sign Service Information Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-0703 Send Flowers Obituary

The Lord has called an angel home, Teddie S. (Cheney) Ackert, 55, of Coventry, beloved wife of Timothy Ackert, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.



She was born on Jan. 11, 1964, in New Lenox, Illinois, to Robert and Gloria (Joyce) Cheney. Teddie was raised by her dad, Robert, and her stepmother, Miralda "Tillie" Cheney, whom she considered her loving mom.



Teddie's early years were marked by her love of rock 'n' roll and she was a proud member of the Kiss Army. She volunteered her time with the Coventry Gardening Club, the Arts Commission, and the Jaycees, who host the Haunted Hayride at Edmondson's Farm and Coventry Fest.



Some of Teddie's passions included crafting, party planning with her friend Deb and the Ladies Night Out women, and early morning walks with Lisa, her good friend and neighbor. Teddie loved her time spent with her sister-in-law and friend, Traci, raising their families together and sharing holidays.



The backyard of Teddie and Tim's house is filled with several herb and fairy gardens, curated and cultivated by Teddie. She loved long dinners with her co-workers, decorating for the holidays, and watching either HGTV or "The Real Housewives." She was a fan of the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots, and the New York Yankees, a passion she shared with her husband, Tim. Over the past few years, Teddie and Tim spent their time traveling to visit several of the MLB baseball stadiums.



Teddie's first job was at Six Flags, after which she worked at Kmart, Edart Leasing, and Gerber Garment Tech. Her most rewarding job was her home daycare, which she ran for nine years. She fostered many long-lasting relationships with each of the kids and their families. For the past 18 years, she has worked at United Healthcare, where she worked until her final days.



Besides her loving husband, Tim, of 35 years, she is survived by her daughter, Taylor Napoletano and her husband, Nick, and their two children, Fiona and Nathan; her son, Travis Ackert, and his son, Jameson; brother David Cheney and sister Bobbi Weber; mother-in-law Ruth MacDonald and her husband, Leo; mother-in-law Sandra Ackert; brother-in-law Lloyd Ackert Jr. and his wife, Margot; sister-in law Traci Gwiazdowski and her husband, Rich; and Allan Lindstrom and his wife, Kim; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Donna Barron and Kathleen Fritz; her brother, Eugene Cheney; and her father-in-law, Lloyd Ackert Sr.



We would like to thank the courageous efforts of Dr. Patricia DeFusco, her compassionate staff and all the fabulous nurses and doctors associated with Teddie's care over the past 11 years as she battled cancer.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Second Congregational Church of Coventry, 1746 Boston Tpke., Coventry, with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. service. A private burial will follow at Center Cemetery, Coventry.



