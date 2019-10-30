Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terence Joseph Smith. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terence Joseph Smith of Vernon died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Hartford Hospital at age 70 after a lingering illness.



"Terry" grew up in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and graduated with the 1967 class of Mount Saint Charles Academy. In 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on four Destroyer class ships, the USS Henley, USS Waldron, USS Norris, and the USS Charles P. Cecil. It was in the Navy that he learned his trade of powerhouse boiler engineer, a profession he pursued at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford for many years and most recently at Trinity College. He married Charlyne Descavich and raised Tara of Manchester and Devon of Vernon. During his younger years he held several leadership positions in the Greater Hartford Jaycees and he greatly enjoyed the opportunity to serve the local community that the organization afforded him. Because he truly enjoyed his trade, he was also heavily involved in the National Association of Power Engineers. In his personal time, he would take his motorcycle out and explore interesting places far and wide. He loved to hike on various state trails, particularly the Vernon Rail-to-Trail, which he thought was most beautiful in the autumn. At home he enjoyed sitting down with a book, usually historical non-fiction - he had a seemingly never-ending thirst for knowledge. He was proud to live in Vernon and knew quite a bit about the local history. Most recently, he became interested in the Connecticut 169 club, where he could indulge his enjoyment of travel and local flavor. He will be greatly missed as a husband, a father, and a friend.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation toward a memorial bench to be placed on the Vernon Rail-to-Trail. Make checks payable to Town of Vernon and be sure to specify "Terence Smith" in the memo section of the check. Send to Vernon Parks and Rec, 120 South St., Vernon, CT 06066.



