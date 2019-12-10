Guest Book View Sign Service Information Curran-Jones Funeral Home - West Springfield 109 Main Street West Springfield , MA 01089 (413)-781-7766 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick’s Church 64 Pearl Street, Enfield , CT View Map Burial St. Patrick’s Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa C. (Fimognari) Fisher, 97, died Thursday evening surrounded by her loving family.



Teresa, a longtime resident of Enfield, was born in Springfield, the daughter of the late Paul and Jenny (Misisco) Fimognari. She attended Springfield schools and was a 1940 graduate of Technical High School. During World War II, she was employed at the Springfield Armory as a rifle inspector and after the war worked at Craigstow's Coat and Suit factory as a cloth matcher. Later, she was employed by the Enfield school system's food service department, first at Kosciuszko Junior High and then at Enfield High School, retiring in 1996 at the age of 74.



In 1944, while working at the Amory, through a co-worker, she was introduced to her future husband Raymond, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. In 1946 they married at Mount Carmel Church in Springfield and moved to Enfield in 1947. A longtime communicant of St. Patrick Church in Enfield, Teresa embodied the virtues of honesty, work, loyalty, and duty to family. Her loss is immeasurable. She has stayed close to her extended family members and her many lifelong friends.



She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, in 1989 and son Brian in 1978. Theresa is survived by two sons, Randall and his wife, Cory Heath, and Corey and his wife, Elizabeth (Walker) Fisher. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jaimey, Joel, Chelsea, Krista, Sawyer, and Seth; her great grandchildren, Noah, Alexandra, Averi, Olivia, Grace, Ellis, Reuben, Waylon, and Isa; and daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Jacqueline; as well as many nieces, nephew, and grandnieces and grandnephews.



The funeral Mass will be held in St. Patrick Church, Enfield, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. The West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.



