Teresa Descoteaux Kennedy, 87, of Ellington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Erwin Kennedy Jr.



Born in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 26, 1932, she was the daughter of Arthur and Teresa (Darcy) Descoteaux. She grew up in Biddeford, Maine. Teresa attended St. Mary School in Biddeford, where she was valedictorian of her eighth grade class in 1946. She then attended Biddeford High School, graduating in 1950. After one year at Gorham State Teacher's College and one year at Rivier College, she went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Miami, Class of 1954. After teaching for two years in Biddeford, she and Erwin moved to Connecticut where she taught in the Manchester and South Windsor Public School Systems and eventually settled in South Windsor and enjoyed raising a family and staying in their beautiful home for 55 years. Among her favorite things were writing children's books inspired by her grandchildren, watching the UConn women's basketball team, occasional drives along the coast of Maine, shopping, sharing stories with her beloved grandchildren of her days working on the pier in Old Orchard Beach, and visits from her family.



Along with her devoted husband, she leaves behind two wonderful daughters, Diane Kennedy Rinaldo of Alexandria, Virginia, and Laura Kennedy Mateya of Ellington and a much-loved son-in-law, Christopher Mateya. "Nina" will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Derek Ryan and his wife, Kate (Woodford) Scheer, of Derry, New Hampshire, Kathryne Jeanne Rinaldo of Falls Church, Virginia, Sara Lynne Mateya and Matthew Christopher Mateya of Ellington, her great-grandson, Dylan Jeffrey Scheer of Derry; a brother-in-law, Robert Kennedy and his wife, Linda, of Saco, Maine; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families. Teresa was loved by all who knew her for her sweet, gracious, and gentle charm. The world is a better place because she was in it. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Margaret Descoteaux Ryan and Arthur Descoteaux; her brother-in-law, John Kennedy; and her very dear aunt, Margaret Darcy.



Teresa's family would like to thank the VNA of Vernon for her hospice care, especially her nurses, Kathy Frank and Dorothy Veins, as well as her aides, Deann Fauteux and Nancy Worthington.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Thursday, May 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home in Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at St. Bernard Church in Rockville. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Mary Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine, for anyone wishing to attend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .



