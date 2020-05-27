Theodore E. DeMers Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore E. DeMers Sr., 62, of Willington, lost his life on Friday, May 22, 2020.

He was born in Hartford, son of the late Eleanor DeMers. Ted was self-employed as an artisan furniture maker. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Cynthia (Dionne) DeMers; two sons, Theodore E. DeMers Jr. and his wife, Jayme (who are expecting a son in June), and Christopher DeMers and his wife, Molly; sister, Sandy Harakaly; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Yvette and Maurice Dionne; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Louise Dionne, and Paul and Patricia Jones; several nieces and nephews; as well as a tight-knit extended family and many loved ones, far and near.

Ted was larger than life and made a profound impression on so many. He was proud and hardworking. He was a gentle, loving, gregarious man and also a fighter - a 40 year battle with Crohn's Disease being just one of many testaments of his deep strength of character and perseverance throughout the tough times. He felt and expressed pure joy through the simple moments of life - casual moments with those he loved meant the most. He found joy in a good bottle of wine, taking a long walk in the woods in the company of a dog, a game of Setback.

His family, particularly his sons, Teddy and Christopher, always knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of them, because he told them every chance he got. His friends knew how much he cared for them because he stayed connected and remained ever present in their lives. In him, Cyndi had a lifelong partner and a marriage solidified by trust, love, laughter, and commitment. He had a deep-seeded passion for many things: the art of woodworking, creating true masterpieces in his home woodworking shop; the great outdoors, spending countless hours immersed in nature with a great appreciation for wildlife; fatherhood, from little league coach and field trip chaperone to now reveling in a sense of wonderment and immense pride over the lives his grown sons had created for themselves, he held his two daughters-in-law, Jayme and Molly, tenderly in his heart and was looking forward to becoming a grandfather in June; and the passion that he had for his marriage to the love of his life, Cyndi, was his most admired one of all.

"Home" for the past 35 years was on a winding and woodsy country road in Willington - a safe place where Ted found comfort, simplicity, and solitude from the often complicated outside world. Ted was neighborly, not just to his street neighbors but the entire community of Willington.

On a bright Friday morning in May, Ted was doing something he had done a million times before and would have done a million times more if not for a simple and cruel twist of fate – he simply offered a hand to a stranger in need. For this good deed, his life was taken from him and his Earthly presence from all of us. Ted, may your soul be everlasting.

Services will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family (c/o Matt Emond, via GoFundMe); a college education fund will be established for Ted's grandson.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
Didn't know you but you sound like you were one hell of a nice guy rest in peace sir .
Bob knowlton
May 26, 2020
I knew Teddy as a child His mother Eleanor and my mother Victoria Smith were best friends .We lost track of most of the family after my mother died and only kept in touch with Maryann.Last time I visited with her she told me all about her family.I am so sorry for your loss what a senseless way to die helping someone out.Prayers for the whole family.
Patricia J Smith Cyr
Friend
May 26, 2020
So sad to hear about what happened to Ted, he was a good person, with a great personality. My sincere condolences go out to his family, especially Cynthia. I met Ted when we were in our 20s, working at a furniture store. He was 5 years older than me, but taught me everything I needed to know about the job. He taught me how to repair all kinds of furniture, doing all kinds of repairs, a skill that I have had for my whole life. He was always good with his hands I recall. I still remember he had this neat Toyota Landcruiser that he repaired himself. We used to ride our motorcycle cycles together a few times during that time we knew each other, going to places such as Monson, MA to watch the motorcycle hill climbs. We were the only ones there with Yamaha bikes, everyone else had Harleys. He even invited me over to his house several times .for a cookout, and to play cards and have some beer. Ted went on to other things, and I was eventually let go at the store, so we Just parted ways. We didnt stay in touch, as I found a new job and eventually got married myself. Time passes quickly, that is one thing Ive learned in my life. I never forgot those times we spent together. Thank you Ted for all that you taught me. I wish we had stayed in touch, as I too live in Eastern CT. God bless you and your family.
Frank Berman
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved