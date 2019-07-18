Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 8:30 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish) 64 Pearl St Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore J. "Ted" Plamondon Jr., 93, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, he was the son of the late Theodore and Mildred (Shaughnessy) Plamondon and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. He was predeceased by his wife, Jennie (Maleski) Plamondon, in 2004. Ted was a retired police officer for the towns of Enfield and Suffield, was also a sheriff for Hartford County from 1974 to 2002, a state marshal for the State of Connecticut for over 40 years, a past president of the Interstate Police Association, and a constable for 60 years for the Town of Enfield.



He had a 22-year enlisted career in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Naval Reserves, spanning three decades. He entered active duty in 1943. He was a member of the Destroyer Escort Division in World War II and served on the USS Dione D.E. 261, the USS Hubert D.E. 211, the USS Simon Newcomb serving in the Atlantic and was credited with the sinking of two submarines. Ted was the recipient of the Presidential Unit Citation World War II Victory Medal and European Theater Ribbon with two stars and also received the Legion of Merit from Chapel of the Four Chaplains.



He was a 20-year chairman of the Enfield Veterans Council, lifetime member and senior vice commander AMVETS Post 18, past commander and life member of the VFW Post 1501, a life member and past commander of the Italian American War Veterans of the Rinaldi-Roy Fedi Post 17 VFW Post, the John Maciolek American Legion Post 154, and the State of Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. Ted organized the Enfield Memorial and Veterans Day Parades for 60 years. He was chairman of the Enfield World War II Monument Committee and spearheaded the dedication of the new monument honoring fallen citizens from World War I, World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Wars. He was a past chairman of the Gold Star Mother Breakfast, and treasurer and past president of the National Purple Heart Museum. In addition, Ted was the vice president of the Thieves & Robbers and a member for over 55 years.



He was also a member of the Greys AA Club, the Moose Club, the Lions Club for 30 years, a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 50, past president and chairman of the Enfield Housing Authority, the recipient of the 2006 Enfield Town Council "Patriot" Award, 1996 co-recipient of the Enfield Citizen of the Year, and the vice chairman of the Enfield Democratic Town Committee and was named Democrat of the Year for 2014. Ted was also the manager of the Little League Town Farm Baseball for five years. He was a communicant of St. Patrick Church where he had been the head usher.



Ted is survived by his fiancé, Grace Matt and her family; his sons, Theodore J. Plamondon III and wife, Peggy, of Windsor, John Plamondon and wife, Barbara, of Florida; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Janet D'Aleo, Sr. Claire Plamondon, and Mary E. Rowan; and many loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dearest friends, Attys. Walter Bass, Jeffrey Kline, and Joseph Fallon, along with Anthony "Tony" Scussel, Garry Raffia, Liz Davis, and Tony "The Barber" Rossi. Waiting to greet him in heaven are good friends Atty. Thomas Arvantely and Mitch Raffia.



Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish), 64 Pearl St., Enfield, with a procession forming at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. Interment will be held with military honors following the service at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Ted's memory may be made to the Enfield EMS, 1296 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



To leave online expressions of sympathy please go to



www.brownefuneralhome.com







