Theodore Lafferty

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Lafferty.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Obituary
Send Flowers

Theodore Lafferty, 57, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Born in Hartford on Feb. 14, 1962, he was the son of the late A. Michael Lafferty and Lorraine (Jackavonis) Lafferty. Ted graduated in 1980 from Howell Cheney Technical School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, graduating from Parris Island, South Carolina, Platoon No. 3090. He worked as a licensed electrician.

Ted is survived by his son, David Cruz and his wife, Lacey; his grandchildren, Kayla and Kai; his sister, Margaret Saccuzzo and her husband, Andrew; his aunts, Joan Squires and Geraldine Jackavonis; and other family and friends.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by a procession to St. Catherine Church of St. Marianne Cope Parish, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.