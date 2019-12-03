Theodore Lafferty, 57, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Born in Hartford on Feb. 14, 1962, he was the son of the late A. Michael Lafferty and Lorraine (Jackavonis) Lafferty. Ted graduated in 1980 from Howell Cheney Technical School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, graduating from Parris Island, South Carolina, Platoon No. 3090. He worked as a licensed electrician.
Ted is survived by his son, David Cruz and his wife, Lacey; his grandchildren, Kayla and Kai; his sister, Margaret Saccuzzo and her husband, Andrew; his aunts, Joan Squires and Geraldine Jackavonis; and other family and friends.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by a procession to St. Catherine Church of St. Marianne Cope Parish, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019