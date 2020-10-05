Theodore S. Lipinski passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1939, in Torrington, and was the son of the late Theodore J. Lipinski and Victoria (Ostrowski) Lipinski. He graduated from Torrington High School in 1957. He joined the United States Navy and served four years being stationed in Hawaii, Japan, and Midway Island; he was honorably discharged Aug. 30, 1961. Ted was employed for United Airlines in flight dispatch and customer service for 39 years and 11 months.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca Wallace Lipinski; sons Gregory and his wife, Corrin, of Longmont, Colorado, and Douglas and his wife, Melissa, of Anchorage, Alaska. He was Dziadek (Polish for Grandpa) to four grandsons, Aiden, Eli, Owen, and Gavin; and also leaves his brother, Robert and sister-in-law Mary Ann, and their son Travis. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Natasha Jane.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
His funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in Deersville, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
