Theophile Dumont, 91, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Born in Madawaska, Maine, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Theophilda (Plourde) Dumont. Theophile lived in Southington for the last two years, and previously lived for over 50 years in Enfield. He worked as an expeditor for 38 years for Pratt & Whitney, retiring in 1992. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, an avid car enthusiast, and a communicant of St. Martha Parish.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-mother, Vitaline Levesque; his wife of 40 years, Imelda (Nadeau) Dumont; his sister, Priscilla Paradis; and his longtime friend and companion, Alice Plude. He leaves two sons and their wives, Michael and Clemence Dumont of Enfield, Paul and Amy Dumont of Plymouth; a grandson, Evan Dumont; a brother-in-law, Wilfred Paradis; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Martha Parish. The burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, c/o St. Mary's Hospital, 56 Franklin St., 4th Floor, Waterbury, CT 06708.
For online condolences, please visit
www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019