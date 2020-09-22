1/
Theresa C. LeBel
Theresa C. LeBel, 94, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late John A. LeBel, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Born in Lewiston, Maine on July 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Eva (Cote) Gosselin and grew up in Maine, moving to Connecticut in 1953. Along with her husband John, she was a longtime communicant of Holy Family Church where she was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and cooking, but most important of all spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Diane Duclos and her husband, Denis, with whom she made her home, Lisa Owens and her husband, Kendall, of Newington, and Mary DesRoches and her husband, Tom, of Windsor Locks; seven grandchildren, Anne, Gregory and his wife, Shannon, John, Christopher and his wife, Katelynd, Allison, Henri, and Roy; four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ashlyn, Jonah, and Amelia; two sisters, Lucille Desrosiers and Lorraine Thompson; her sister-in-law, Madeleine Babineau and her husband, John; and several nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 25, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Holy Family Church, Enfield, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private for family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT 06082. For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com

Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
