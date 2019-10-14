Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa "Terri" Casper. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

On May 27, 2019, Theresa "Terri" Casper, age 92, of Enfield, Connecticut, died peacefully at Evergreen Healthcare Facility in Stafford Springs. In her final days, Theresa was under the compassionate care of Athena Hospice and staff at Evergreen. Special thanks to all staff members at Evergreen Healthcare for their exceptional professional care, compassion, and kindness provided to Theresa.



She was the wife of the late ret. SMAJ Arthur J. Casper and was the mother of the late Patrick M. Casper. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Casper of Falls Church, Virginia, and Kathleen Haley and her husband, Robert Haley, of San Diego, California; her daughter-in-law, Veronica Vaca Casper; grandchildren, Colin Casper, Caroline Casper, and Conor Casper; and her great-granddaughter, Daisy; as well as members of her large extended Fracaro, Castagna, and Casper families.



Theresa was born in Sharon on April 17, 1927, to the late Marie (Castagna) Fracaro and the late Giulio Fracaro. After her high school graduation in 1944, she attended the Henry W. Bishop 3rd Memorial School of Nursing in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and was awarded her nursing diploma. She practiced nursing her entire professional career. Theresa also served as a military nurse in the United States Army.



A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Bernard Church, (St. Jean Jugan Parish), 425 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Canaan. Church to cemetery approx. 52 miles (1 hr. 15 min).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa Casper's name to Athena Hospice, 135 South Road, Farmington, CT 06032, so they may continue to assist families in their time of need.



