Theresa "Terry" Daigle, 93, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after a short illness at her most recent residence in Wakefield, Rhode lsland.
She was born in Fort Kent, Maine, on Feb. 22, 1927, the eldest of Alfonse and Regina Robichaud's five daughters. Terry was a warm and beautiful person who was dedicated to her family. She was artistic throughout her life, and enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, and ceramics, as well as music and dancing. An avid sports fan, Terry began rooting for the Yankees while a young bride living in Queens, New York. She also loved playing-and often winning - duplicate bridge games.
Terry is survived by her husband of 69 years, Louis L. Daigle; her four children, Susan (David) Perriera of Stafford Springs, Jo Ann (Brent) Carlson of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania; Peter (Patricia) Daigle of Darien, and Jeffrey (Susan) Daigle of Erie, Pennsylvania; her sister, Maxine Barton of Aiken, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonse and Regina; and by three sisters, Cora Daigle, Doris Quigley, and Gloria "Piton" Chadwick.
Memorial services will be private.
For guest book and condolences visit
www.averystortifuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020