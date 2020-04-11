Theresa Doyon

Theresa Doyon, 95, of Vernon, the wife of the late Albert T. Doyon, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Fox Hill Center in Vernon.

Born in Augusta, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Amanda (Belanger) Beaulieu. She retired from the Bates/Hill Mill after many years as a weaver.

She is survived by her children, Roger Doyon and his wife Roberta of Salem; Maurice Doyon and his wife, Georgette, of Enfield; Larry Doyon and his wife, Linda, of Ellington; Raymond Doyon, of Manchester; Mignonne Desrosiers, of Ellington; and Carmen Beaulieu, of Vernon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Due to the current circumstance, the family will hold a private graveside service at St. James Cemetery, Manchester. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
