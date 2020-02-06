Theresa J. Ferreira, 87, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020.
Born March 7, 1932, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Mariano and Mary Carreiro. She was a lifelong resident of Somers. She was very active in All Saints Parish Ladies Guild, and the Caring Committee and devoted to her Catholic faith. The highlight of her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Theresa was always eager to share a lending hand or prayer to those in need.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, James Ferreira, of 59 years. Theresa was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Carreiro, Mariano Carreiro, Dennis Carreiro, Anthony Carreiro, and Clara Lewis. Theresa is survived by her children, Cathy Gotta of Somers, Peggy Jaronko (Paul) of Southington, Terry Pilch (John) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Jim Ferreira (Kristi) of Granby. She is survived by her grandchildren, Meagan Wild (Nick), Denise Gotta, Rachael Dore (Matt), Jason Jaronko (Tina), Mathew Jaronko, Samantha Jaronko, Eric Pilch (Kara), Sam Pilch (Madeline), Dylan Ferreira, Joshua Ferreira, Sarah Bennett; and her great-grandchildren, Thomas Jaronko, Nicholas Jaronko, and Amelia Dore.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers Angela Yard, and Jen Vincent, for the care they have extended to her over the last few years.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.
Family and friends may gather at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Somers Funeral Home for a procession to All Saints Church in Somers, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to All Saints Church, 25 School St., PO Box M, Somers, CT 06072.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020