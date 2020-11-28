Theresa Jane (Commo) DiMauro, 81, of Vernon, beloved wife and best friend to Carmelo A. "Carmel" DiMauro passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, with her husband at her side.



Theresa was born on June 22, 1939, in Essex, Vermont one of 10 children of the late Henry and Dorothy (DeForge) Commo. She was raised in Vermont before moving to Connecticut in 1955. She met the love of her life Carmelo at Mountain Park in Massachusetts and he was immediately "smitten" with her. They dated for two years and were married in 1961. After starting and raising her family, Theresa was then employed in housekeeping at Vernon Manor for over 15 years. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and their families. She enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows and taking car trips to Maine, Vermont and Florida with her beloved Carmel. Theresa was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Rosemary Buser, David DiMauro and his wife, Heidi, Henrietta Vaughn, Susan Wright, Paula Carrington and her husband, Bruce; daughters-in-law Janet DiMauro and Marie DiMauro; 14 grandchildren, Melissa Silva and her husband, Nelson, Melinda Culp and her husband, Dennis, Michael DiMauro Jr. and his wife, Carly, Tanya Dupuis, Michele Miville and her fiancé, J.T., Erika Trzcinski and her husband, Frank, Brittany Buser, David "Paul" DiMauro Jr. and his wife, Jessica, Amanda DiMauro and fiancé, Matt Hester, Emily Sexton, Jason DiMauro and his wife, Amanda, Aaron Buser, Benjamen Weaver and his fiancé, Sarah and Joshua Weaver; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Theresa is also survived by her five siblings Evelyn Snay, Joseph Commo, Marion Sturtevent, Bertha Russell and Elaine Herbote; numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by three children Sharon White, Steven DiMauro and Michael DiMauro; and four siblings Wilfred Commo, Clyde Commo, Leonard Commo and Linda Commo. Theresa will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.









