Theresa M. Mathiau 95, widow of Ralph Mathiau Sr., of East Hartford passed away on Jan. 24, at Vernon Manor after a brief illness.
Theresa was born May 13, 1924, in East Hartford to the late Dorilla and Eugene Dube. She graduated from East Hartford High School. Mrs. Mathiau retired from Burnham & Brady Candy Box in 1987. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church as well as a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Theresa was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time spent with her family. A light hearted woman, she had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. Theresa will be most remembered for her faith and love of family.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by two daughters, Diana and her husband, Norman Cote, of East Hartford, Mary and her husband, Rich Lester, of Tolland; nine sons, Ralph Jr. and wife Julie of Decatur, Georgia, Donald and wife Norma of Dover, Vermont, Richard and wife Judy of Vasselboro, Maine, Eugene of Tolland, John and wife Susan of Watervliet, Michigan, William and wife Kathryn of Wales, Massachusetts, Thomas and wife Sandi of East Hartford, David and wife Chrissy of East Hartford, Robert and wife Joanie of Tolland; 28 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. Theresa also leaves two sisters-in-law, Barbara Mathiau and Arlene Mikulitz. She was predeceased by three grandchildren, Matthew Lester, Amy Lackey, and Erin Mathiau.
Friends are welcome to gather for the funeral liturgy Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m., in St Mary Church followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery.
Visitation hours will be today, Jan. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford.
