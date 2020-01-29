Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 (860)-528-4135 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM St Mary Church Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa M. Mathiau 95, widow of Ralph Mathiau Sr., of East Hartford passed away on Jan. 24, at Vernon Manor after a brief illness.



Theresa was born May 13, 1924, in East Hartford to the late Dorilla and Eugene Dube. She graduated from East Hartford High School. Mrs. Mathiau retired from Burnham & Brady Candy Box in 1987. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church as well as a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Theresa was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time spent with her family. A light hearted woman, she had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. Theresa will be most remembered for her faith and love of family.



She is survived and will be dearly missed by two daughters, Diana and her husband, Norman Cote, of East Hartford, Mary and her husband, Rich Lester, of Tolland; nine sons, Ralph Jr. and wife Julie of Decatur, Georgia, Donald and wife Norma of Dover, Vermont, Richard and wife Judy of Vasselboro, Maine, Eugene of Tolland, John and wife Susan of Watervliet, Michigan, William and wife Kathryn of Wales, Massachusetts, Thomas and wife Sandi of East Hartford, David and wife Chrissy of East Hartford, Robert and wife Joanie of Tolland; 28 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. Theresa also leaves two sisters-in-law, Barbara Mathiau and Arlene Mikulitz. She was predeceased by three grandchildren, Matthew Lester, Amy Lackey, and Erin Mathiau.



Friends are welcome to gather for the funeral liturgy Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m., in St Mary Church followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery.



Visitation hours will be today, Jan. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford.



For directions or online messages, please visit



www.newkirkandwhitney.com







Theresa M. Mathiau 95, widow of Ralph Mathiau Sr., of East Hartford passed away on Jan. 24, at Vernon Manor after a brief illness.Theresa was born May 13, 1924, in East Hartford to the late Dorilla and Eugene Dube. She graduated from East Hartford High School. Mrs. Mathiau retired from Burnham & Brady Candy Box in 1987. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church as well as a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Theresa was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time spent with her family. A light hearted woman, she had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. Theresa will be most remembered for her faith and love of family.She is survived and will be dearly missed by two daughters, Diana and her husband, Norman Cote, of East Hartford, Mary and her husband, Rich Lester, of Tolland; nine sons, Ralph Jr. and wife Julie of Decatur, Georgia, Donald and wife Norma of Dover, Vermont, Richard and wife Judy of Vasselboro, Maine, Eugene of Tolland, John and wife Susan of Watervliet, Michigan, William and wife Kathryn of Wales, Massachusetts, Thomas and wife Sandi of East Hartford, David and wife Chrissy of East Hartford, Robert and wife Joanie of Tolland; 28 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. Theresa also leaves two sisters-in-law, Barbara Mathiau and Arlene Mikulitz. She was predeceased by three grandchildren, Matthew Lester, Amy Lackey, and Erin Mathiau.Friends are welcome to gather for the funeral liturgy Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m., in St Mary Church followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery.Visitation hours will be today, Jan. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford.For directions or online messages, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close