On Aug. 20, 2020, Theresa Marie Poisson, 64, of West Suffield tragically lost her battle with cancer.



She was born in Hartford to parents Alfred and Marion Poisson of Windsor. She was a graduate from Windsor High School and went on to work at Stanadyne Manufacturing Corporation, also in Windsor, for 34 years. She later found a rewarding career driving school busses for Granby Public Schools which she did until her illness forced her to stop. Spending most of her life on the lake, she was a lover of boating, skiing, and many other activities. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed playing card games, and loved long rides on her motorcycle.



She is survived by her mother, Marion Poisson of Enfield; daughter Kaitlin Butterfield of West Suffield; longtime partner Woodrow Butterfield of Windsor Locks; her sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Timothy Siggia of East Hartford; and many close nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Betty, and father Fred.



Per the request of the deceased a private celebration of life will be held this Saturday, Aug. 29, for close family and friends.



At this time the family would like to thank Vitas hospice care with special regards to Carol Koch and Nellie for their exceptional and loving care.



Flowers can be sent to 357 Halladay Drive, West Suffield, CT 06093.









