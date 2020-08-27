1/1
Theresa Marie Poisson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Aug. 20, 2020, Theresa Marie Poisson, 64, of West Suffield tragically lost her battle with cancer.

She was born in Hartford to parents Alfred and Marion Poisson of Windsor. She was a graduate from Windsor High School and went on to work at Stanadyne Manufacturing Corporation, also in Windsor, for 34 years. She later found a rewarding career driving school busses for Granby Public Schools which she did until her illness forced her to stop. Spending most of her life on the lake, she was a lover of boating, skiing, and many other activities. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed playing card games, and loved long rides on her motorcycle.

She is survived by her mother, Marion Poisson of Enfield; daughter Kaitlin Butterfield of West Suffield; longtime partner Woodrow Butterfield of Windsor Locks; her sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Timothy Siggia of East Hartford; and many close nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Betty, and father Fred.

Per the request of the deceased a private celebration of life will be held this Saturday, Aug. 29, for close family and friends.

At this time the family would like to thank Vitas hospice care with special regards to Carol Koch and Nellie for their exceptional and loving care.

Flowers can be sent to 357 Halladay Drive, West Suffield, CT 06093.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss katlyn I will always remember the days or nights she came knocking at the door and saying is my daughter here always remember she worried and will always love you Deborah Jones
Deborah Jones
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
Kaitlin our love and prayers with your loss. Many fond memories with you and your mom. All our love and prayers The LaValley Family
Carolyn and Bernie Lavalley
Friend
August 26, 2020
Countless memories that I will hold onto!
But my favorite was always tagging along to watch Kaitlin's recidals with you.
Most of all, I miss your hugs and laugh.
Love you Ms. T
Lauryn
Friend
August 24, 2020
Dear Marion and Family:
We are saddened to read about your loss of Theresa.
Seems like it wasn't that long ago she was our flower girl at our wedding.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during these difficult times.
Sincerely,
Paul and Lois Lodola
Green Cove Springs FL
Paul Lodola
Friend
August 24, 2020
You will be truly missed.....by many friends at work and many many students and their parents who all loved you for taking good care of their children... RIP Terry.......
Love Sue M.
Sue
Coworker
August 24, 2020
I am a friend of Terri’s we got our bus licenses just days apart. I am going to miss her greatly but I know she is in a better place even heaven needs a great bus driver ❤ RIP Terri love and prayers to all of you

From your very good friend Kim Hubbard
Kim Hubbard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved